4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes north Oklahoma

BRECKENRIDGE, Okla. – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook north Oklahoma on Sunday evening.

The earthquake rattled at about 5:17 p.m. three miles northeast of the town of Breckenridge, near Enid, in Garfield County.

Viewers told News 4 they also felt it across the state.

Multiple residents around the epicenter later reported damage from the quake.

The Garfield County Emergency manager has asked residents to check their homes for structural cracks and call their insurance agent as soon as possible if they see any.