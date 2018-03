× Early morning armed robbery at OKC hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – An armed robbery occurred early this morning at 13500 Plaza Terrace, Fairfield Inn, no injuries have been reported.

It was reported that the front desk clerk decided to hide behind the desk till the suspects left.

Two armed suspects were involved, both men, the victim says one was wearing a linen scarf and the other was wearing an orange hoodie.

Officers are still looking for the suspects.