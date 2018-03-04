1 dead after man stabs family members: Police

CHICKASHA, Okla. – One person is dead and another injured after a stabbing in Chickasha Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 900 block of S. 2nd Street at around 7:30 p.m.

A woman, Jessica Hayes, told police she had been stabbed by her stepfather, Jesus Gaspar Delira. When officers arrived, Hayes, 31, said Delira was still inside the home, and believed her mother might be dead.

Police say Lisa Marie Delira, 53, was found stabbed to death. Hayes was transported by Mediflight to Oklahoma City for treatment.

Police took Jesus Gaspar Delira into custody.

Delira, 64, is being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending formal charges. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.