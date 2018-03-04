× ‘He went crazy,’ Chickasha stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

CHICKASHA – A double stabbing in Chickasha has left one woman dead and her daughter in a hospital.

At 7:30 Saturday night, police were called to a house near 2nd and Washington.

Authorities said 64-year-old Jesus Gaspara Delira stabbed the two people.

Delira’s 53-year-old wife was stabbed to death inside the house. He also stabbed his 31-year-old stepdaughter in the neck, but she escaped and called police.

The stepdaughter was Mediflighted to Oklahoma City to treat her wounds. She is in stable condition.

Delira is now at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending formal charges. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation.

Neighbors said this is not the type of thing they would expect in the neighborhood or from the people that lived in the house.

“The girl came over here asking me to take her to the hospital. She had been stabbed in the neck,” said Rodney, who was next door at the time of the murder. “She told me that he went crazy and stabbed her in the neck. She was saying that she hoped that he didn’t kill her mom, and I was going to take her to the hospital but, by then, the police showed up.”