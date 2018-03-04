× Judge in Oklahoma church camp case has accepted other pleas

OKLAHOMA CITY – A southern Oklahoma judge who approved probation for a man who acknowledged raping a 13-year-old Texas girl at a church camp has approved similar plea agreements for other accused sex offenders who also received probation.

The Oklahoman reports Murray County District Judge Wallace Coppedge accepted a plea agreement in which a cook was sentenced in January to 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to raping and sodomizing a Texas girl at the Falls Creek church camp.

Records indicate Coppedge has presided over seven other cases in which a sex offender received probation.

Records indicate most outcomes were the result of plea agreements between prosecutors and defense attorneys because of problems that arose after the cases were filed.

Coppedge didn’t return telephone calls to the Murray County courthouse seeking comment.