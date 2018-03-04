× Police: Car wash employee pistol-whipped during armed robbery in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A car wash employee has been pistol-whipped during an armed robbery in the city’s south side, according to police.

The robbery was reported around noon on Sunday at the Buggy Bath Car Wash near S.W. 46th and Walker.

Police said the male victim was hit on the head with the gun. He was transported to a hospital with a knot on his head.

Two suspects left the scene with cash in a white Chevy Tahoe. Police describe the pair as a white man with brown hair and a mustache and of average height and weight (165 pounds) and a tall, skinny, white woman wearing a black T-shirt.

No other details are available at this time.