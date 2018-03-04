× Trial postponed again for Oklahoma man charged in daughter’s death

McALESTER, Okla. – The trial of a man accused in the death of his young daughter has been postponed again.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in the first-degree murder trial of 23-year-old Devin Sizemore, who is charged in the 2016 death of his daughter, 21-month-old Emily Sizemore.

However, Pittsburg County court records indicate the trial has been postponed until May.

Law enforcement officers testified, at a preliminary hearing, Devin was standing in the middle of a pond in Krebs, about three miles (5 kilometers) east of McAlester, when they arrived on July 15, 2016. They said the toddler was floating face-down about 20 yards from her father.

The trial was previously postponed in November over whether the offense occurred in Indian County and should be tried by the federal government.