Agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, Okla. – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Early Saturday morning, dispatchers with the Lone Grove Police Department received a call about a man making suicidal comments inside his home.

A Lone Grove officer and a deputy from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office went by the man’s home, but no one answered the door.

Seconds later, authorities say a man opened the door and pointed a handgun at the Lone Grove officer.

At that point, investigators say the officer shot 28-year-old Travis Joe Graham several times. Graham was rushed to a Texas hospital for treatment.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting, and will release its findings to the district attorney. The district attorney will then determine if it was justified.

The officer is currently on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.