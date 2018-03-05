Bedlam Round 3 In Big 12 Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third edition of Bedlam men's basketball this season will take place Wednesday night in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

8th seed Oklahoma State will face #9 seed Oklahoma in the first round game at 6:00, and there's a lot to play for.

Both teams could use a win to help their shaky NCAA Tournament hopes, and the winner gets state bragging rights for the year after the two teams split during the regular season.

Both teams come into the Big 12 Tournament off home wins, with Oklahoma beating Iowa State last Friday and Oklahoma State upsetting Kansas on Saturday.

This will be the seventh time OU and OSU have met in the postseason conference tournament, with the Cowboys winning four of the previous six.

It's the fifth meeting in the Big 12 Tournament era, with OSU taking three of four.

It's the first time they've played in the Big 12 Tournament since 2015.