Convenience store employee facing charges, accused of keeping $20,000 winning lottery ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local convenience store employee is now facing charges, accused of keeping a $20,000 lottery ticket for herself.

It reportedly happened during an Oklahoma Lottery Commission compliance check at a Love's in Shawnee.

"What they do in these compliance checks is provide a ticket to an employee of these gas stations and locations where they sell the lottery tickets," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said, once the store employee, identified as 40-year-old Angela Davis, realized how much it was worth, she told them it was not a winning ticket and kept it for herself.

As standard with any high-dollar win, police said Davis then took the ticket to the lottery commission to claim the prize and that's when the police were called.

"When investigators made contact with her, she actually had a medical episode," Morgan said.

According to a police report, after only one question, Davis passed out and was taken to OU Medical Center. Due to the medical episode, she was charged and released in the field.

Davis now faces charges of violation of the computer crimes act as well as obtaining money by false pretenses.

In a statement, Jay Finks, director of marketing and administration for the Oklahoma Lottery Commission said:

"The Oklahoma Lottery is committed to delivering the best possible player experience. In order to achieve this, we follow policies and procedures that enforce security on all our games, conducting regular compliance checks at retailers statewide and following national security standards for the sale, transport and claim of all Lottery products. We work with the authorities to ensure the safety of our employees, the security of our games and the integrity of our organization. We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation."

We reached out to Love's corporate offices, and they sent us this statement:

"We are disappointed by the decision made by our former employee. Her actions do not align with the values of Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, and she is no longer employed by the company."