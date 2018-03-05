Cooking with Kyle: Lemon garlic pasta with zucchini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This quick, healthy dish may be vegan or vegetarian, depending upon the addition of grated Parmesan before serving. It's simple, delicious and filling. Serves 4. Recipe may be doubled.

1/2 lb spaghetti or fettuccine

3 T olive oil

3 - 4 cloves garlic, minced

1 t crushed red pepper

1 medium or large lemon, juiced and zested

2 small-medium or 1 large zucchini

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 C grated Parmesan (optional)

Prepare zucchini - use a knife or peeler. Zucchini may be julienned, cut into thin rounds, wedges into thin slices or peeped into thin strips.

Cook pasta in salted, boiling water for 6-8 minutes or until soft but still firm. Drain. (Lightly toss in olive oil if preparing in advance/not immediately prepared to use.) In a medium or large skillet, heat olive oil. Add minced garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon zest. Sauté for a minute; the mixture will be aromatic. Add zucchini and continue to sauté for 30-60 seconds or until zucchini begins to wilt and/or brown. Add pasta and toss thoroughly.

Remove from heat. Add lemon juice, and toss. Transfer to platter or bowls, season with salt and pepper and add Parmesan, if desired.