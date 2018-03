× Cowboy Honored as Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma State point guard Kendall Smith was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Smith averaged 17 points in the Cowboys’ two wins over Iowa State and Kansas last week.

In the win over the Jayhawks, Smith had 25 points, helping complete the first sweep of KU in a season series since 2001.

It’s Smith’s second Big 12 weekly honor of the year.

He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on February 5.