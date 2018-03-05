× Deputies: Standoff suspect arrested after suffering medical episode

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical episode during a standoff with sheriff’s deputies.

On March 2, deputies with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance at a home in the 15000 block of Harreld Rd.

Officials say they learned that 48-year-old Shawn Clark attempted to assault a victim with a weapon. When deputies arrived at the home, Clark reportedly barricaded himself inside the house and a standoff ensued.

After several hours, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team got into the home. They found that Clark had crawled underneath the home and suffered some type of medical episode.

Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was then booked into the Okmulgee County Jail. Clark was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence and outstanding warrants.