Gaming company alerts police about suicide bomb threat at Arkansas school

FORT SMITH, Ark. – A 13-year-old Arkansas boy faces a possible felony charge after allegedly threatening to "suicide-bomb" his junior high school, according to police.

After an online gaming platform alerted investigators, they were able to identify the student in connection to the threat by using the boy's screen name, a news release states.

Police found the boy with his grandfather Sunday at a Fort Smith home. The juvenile suspect had been suspended from school in the past for making similar threats, according to KFSM.

Officers arrested the teen for felony first-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held in the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Fort Smith Police Department released the following statement: