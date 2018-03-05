High-end sports bar coming to Chisholm Creek area

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the coming months, sports fanatics will have another place to watch their favorite teams.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the owners of Chalk Sports Bar will soon be breaking ground for their new restaurant and bar near Memorial and Western.

Organizers say the 7,500-square-foot space will be located along the lake in Chisholm Creek and will include a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck.

Chad Ford told OKCTalk that Chalk Sports Bar will be a high-end sports bar, featuring an audio-video system that is worth over $1 million. The system features over 80 screens, and the restaurant is even planning to create a cell phone app that recognizes guests and sends them to the proper screens to check out their fantasy players.

The food will be higher-end on classics with smaller plates to allow for sampling, while the full bar will feature a wide assortment of beer and wine.