I-235 reopens ahead of Monday morning rush hour

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s good news for your morning commute- all lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened.

This past weekend, Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews closed the highway between 36th St. and I-44 as part of the ‘I-235 Off Broadway Project.’

Crews began work on the new 50th St. bridge, which is expected to open to the public this summer.

“We’re very excited again, thanking the residents, but also giving them some good news that that’s on track to open this summer so they don’t have to detour around to go from one side of I-35 to another,” Angier said.

The ‘I-235 Off Broadway Project’ will widen I-235 to six lanes, relieve flooding issues and straighten bends in the interstate near N.W. 50th St., alleviating some safety hazards.

While you’ll be able to travel along I-235 this week, officials warn that the same stretch of highway will close from March 9 through March 12 to remove the old BNSF railroad bridge.