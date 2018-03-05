“I couldn’t believe it,” Oklahoma couple’s 20 goats killed on their property

Warning: Content may be graphic and is not suitable for all audiences.

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is devastated after they say a big part of their family was taken from them on Wednesday.

Ray Sylvester and his wife, Linda, have raised goats for the past six years at their Ardmore home.

“They were pets. I mean, nobody had any trouble with any of them. They walk in here and pet the goats and the kids play with them, everything,” Sylvester told KXII.

However, that all changed on Wednesday.

Sylvester says he went outside and found that 20 goats and a sheep had all been killed.

“I couldn’t believe it. I looked around and I find goats everywhere dead. Every single one of them,” Sylvester said.

From their injuries, the couple believes vicious dogs were the ones who killed the animals. Neighbors say that vicious dogs are responsible for various attacks throughout the area.

Sylvester says he has filed a report with the Ardmore Police Department.