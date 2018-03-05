× Joe Castiglione Honored

University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione was honored Monday as one of four athletic directors of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors.

Castiglione was honored for the period between February 2017 and January 2018.

In a two month span last spring, OU won four NCAA championships, in men’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and softball.

Castiglione is in his 20th season as the Sooners athletic director.

The other three honorees are Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt, a former associate AD at OU, Virginia Tech’s Whit Babcock, and Barry Alvarez of Wisconsin.