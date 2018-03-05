“I thought my house was going to fall in,” 4 earthquakes reported in 13 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. - Emergency management officials are beginning to assess damage in the Garfield County area after four earthquakes were reported within a 13-hour span.

Two 4.2 magnitude earthquakes were reported in the Breckenridge area around 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. A 2.7 quake was recorded just after midnight Monday, with a 2.6 around 6 a.m.

Mike Honigsberg, director of both Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said this is not common. His office has been getting several calls from residents reporting damage.

"A lot of them were just kind of in a panic because they weren’t sure what in the world was causing all this just all of a sudden," Honigsberg said. "We have normally earthquakes in the upper twos. I’d say two or three a month, something like that."

According to Honigsberg, the first 4.2 earthquake was 6,000 feet deep. He told News 4 that is fairly shallow for such a large earthquake; however, the second one was about 16,000 feet.

Depending on where people were, Honigsberg said the second earthquake could have felt more intense.

Brandi Davidson has lived in Breckinridge for more than 20 years. She moved into a new home with her husband two weeks ago and said she's never experienced anything like Sunday's earthquakes.

"I was standing at the kitchen sink and heard what sounded like a loud explosion, and then my feet were rattling and things were falling off the walls," Brandi said. "I thought my house was going to fall in."

Brandi's home has obvious damages to walls, cracks in the ceilings and roof, along with their garage. She and her husband are now awaiting to hear back from their insurance company.

Her mother-in-law, Paula Davidson, lives two blocks down.

"There might be some damage in the walls pulling away from the ceiling in the wall. I haven’t look underneath to see if there’s anything yet. I’m almost afraid," Paula said. "I had stuff that went out of the window that I had sitting, pictures that were turned. The dog, bless her heart, she was like glued to me."

Honigsberg said the most important thing people can do right now is to report the damages.

"If we’re going to start having worse earthquakes and that kind of thing, then we need to be aware of pre-damage so to speak," he said.

The Garfield County Emergency Management office on W. Oxford Ave. can be reached at 580-249-5969.