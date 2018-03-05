Oklahoma couple loses over 300 pounds together in one year

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is inspiring others after losing over 300 pounds together in one year.

Eli and Kelly Wennigner were fairly active growing up, but fell into an unhealthy routine with fast food.

“No discipline, no self-control kind of led me to this place to where all of a sudden I found myself well over 400 pounds,” Eli told KJRH.

One year ago, the couple reached a breaking point.

After seeing a picture of himself, Eli knew he needed to change his lifestyle.

“I saw that and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s not the person I want to be. That’s not who I want to be anymore,” Eli said.

To start losing weight, they decided to eat clean for 30 days and do simple exercises.

“I’d come to her and say, ‘Oh my gosh Kelly, I did three push-ups, and she was like, ‘That’s great, babe!” Eli remembered.

A year after they started their weight loss journey, Eli has lost over 250 pounds and Kelly has lost 65 pounds.