Oklahoma woman suffers minor injuries in house fire

DEL CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman suffered minor injuries when her home caught on fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home near S.E. 15th St. and Sunnylane around 3 a.m. on Monday following reports of a fire.

When crews got to the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the house.

Officials say a woman was rescued from the fire and was being treated for minor burns to her arm.

A dog was also rescued from the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.