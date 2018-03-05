Organization claims Oklahoma teachers are organizing strike

OKLAHOMA CITY – The possibility of a teacher strike or a walkout is something being talked about a lot across Oklahoma as educators lobby for a pay raise.

“Nobody wants to see this but, like I said before, teachers are tired of being hushed. They’re tired of their voices not being heard, and they’re tired of empty promises,” said Tulsa teacher Teresa Danks, who created a petition to call for a teacher walkout. “Drastic measures are sometimes what it comes to.”

Danks said, for many teachers, the final straw was the defeat of the Step Up Oklahoma plan in the legislature.

Now, thousands of people are sharing a post from Facebook, claiming that teachers will be striking around spring break.

However, News 4 spoke with a representative from the Oklahoma Education Association, who says the person responsible for the post is not affiliated with them. The representative also said they are not part of the walkout plans.

OEA says they have conducted a survey of their members about whether they would support a strike at this time or not, and expect to have the results of the survey on Tuesday.