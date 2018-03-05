× OU’s Trae Young A Bob Cousy Award Finalist

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation’s top point guard.

The Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement on Monday.

Young leads the nation in both scoring and assists and has set a Big 12 single season record for points scored.

The other four finalists are Devonte Graham of Kansas, Jalen Brunson of Villanova, Jevon Carter of West Virginia, and Joel Barry of North Carolina.

The winner will be determined by a combination of fan voting and input from the Hall of Fame selection committee.