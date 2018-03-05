1 person shot in Midwest City drive-by

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A man has been shot multiple times in what police said was a drive-by shooting.

Police were called at around 8:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Shadybrook Place where the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. That man was taken to a local hospital; his condition is unknown.

Police tell News 4 the man was in a car that had pulled into the driveway of the home, when another car pulled up behind it and someone opened fire, hitting the man. That vehicle then took off.

Yellow crime scene tape was set up around the yard of the home, with multiple orange cones surrounding the four-door sedan in the driveway, as crime scene investigators took photos and interviewed people in and around the scene.

.@MidwestCityPD on scene of a shooting in 200 blk of Shadybrook Pl. @kfor pic.twitter.com/xiWWNx7TPj — billmiston (@billmiston) March 6, 2018

At one point, a number of people - including children - began to walk out of the home. One woman, carrying a small child, walked under the crime scene tape and embraced another woman, sobbing. They got into a vehicle and then drove off.

There are no descriptions of the suspect vehicle or suspects at this time.