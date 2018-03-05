Police: Trio accused of stealing nearly everything from inside hotel room

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are hoping to speak with three people who they believe stole nearly everything from a hotel room.

Recently, investigators say two women and one man stayed at a hotel near the Tulsa Hills shopping area. When the housekeeper went to clean the room the next day, she noticed something strange.

According to FOX 23, the bed sheets, alarm clock, hair dryer, television and other items were all missing from the room. Police say they also found counterfeit car dealer tags in the room.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa police at (918) 596-9209.