1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near 15th and Kelley.

"I woke up around 3:30. There was seven police cars. My dog was barking," a neighbor told News 4. "Eventually, the ambulance parked around the corner from my house and I saw them take a guy out on a stretcher. He was sitting up."

Neighbors soon learned there was a shooting at a home in their neighborhood and a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

"Someone came over at 2:57, and that's when the shooting happened," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

According to police, the victim called 911 and told officers the suspect shot him several times.

"We're still trying to piece together exactly what happened," Wagnon said. "There were other people in the house at the time. They were not injured."

As for the suspect, police said a neighbor was taking his dog outside and noticed the suspect hiding in the bushes.

The suspect was later detained, which was a relief for area residents.

"Definitely not what you want to wake up to at 3:30 in the morning," a neighbor said.

Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m., Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department said two people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and foot, and is expected the survive.

Both suspects face shooting with intent to kill charges.