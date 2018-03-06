4.1 magnitude quake rattles northern Oklahoma

AMORITA, Okla. – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook northern Oklahoma Tuesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., the United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.1 quake near Amorita, Oklahoma.

Amorita is about 15 miles north of Cherokee, Oklahoma.

According to the Associated Press, the number of earthquakes in Oklahoma has spiked in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close or reduce the volume of injection wells.

Before 2009, Oklahoma averaged one magnitude 3.0 earthquake a year. The number jumped to 903 such earthquakes in 2015 before declining to 304 last year.

