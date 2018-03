× Crews battle grass fire along I-35 near Goldsby

GOLDSBY, Okla. – Crews have battled a grass fire near the town of Goldsby.

The fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday along Interstate 35, forcing it to close down in both directions between mile marker 101 and 103.

Heavy smoke was visible, and multiple fire departments responded.

Roads were reopened about an hour later.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.