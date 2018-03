OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a house fire in the city’s southwest side.

The fire sparked around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Spring Valley Lane, near Yukon.

Fire crews said the trailer house was fully engulfed and three other structures were also involved.

TAC 6 – Trailer Fire – Sw 25th/S. Czech Hall Rd – Crews reported 3 structures involved and have started fire attack. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 6, 2018

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

.@OKCFD on scene of a structure and grass fire in a subdivision southwest of SW15th and S. Czech Hall Rd. 2500 blk Spring Valley Ln. Crews knocking down hotspots. At least one structure total loss. Unclear if anyone was inside. Working on gathering info. @kfor pic.twitter.com/oMNiUhA0kN — billmiston (@billmiston) March 7, 2018