Do bulletproof backpacks really work?

OKLAHOMA CITY - From concerts to classrooms, the country has seen a dramatic upswing in mass casualty attacks.

Parents, like never before, are looking for protection.

"My son has a bulletproof backpack," said Brittany Adams.

Bullet Blocker reports a 30% increase in backpack sales. Guard Dog, a 150% spike in bulletproof backpacks.

Even discount superstore Walmart now sells Kevlar reinforced book bags.

News 4 ordered a protective panel from Walmart.com for about $85.

Using an arsenal of different style guns and ammo, a trained firearms instructor from Wilshire Gun and the backpack armor, we unleashed a barrage of bullets.

First, a .44 magnum, then a 9mm. The safety panel stopped both bullets.

"It entered in. It didn't leave through the back of the backpack. Life saved, absolutely," said Wilshire Gun General Manager Tylor Miller.

But what about an AR -15, the weapon of choice for mass shooters in Parkland, Florida, Las Vegas, and Sandy Hook?

What most don't realize, many of these satchels and sleeves are only rated Level 3 for handgun and shotgun projectiles.

As expected, it's no match for that kind of firepower.

"You can see from the back, it came right through," said Miller.

Miller believes there are better options than bullet proofing children, like improved school security and regular active shooter training for staff and students.

"Far better than armoring up my kids and throwing them in school with hopes and prayer," he told News 4.

Still, parents are grappling. Will bulletproof backpacks become the new normal?