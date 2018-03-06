Former Oklahoma mayor sentenced in bank fraud case

ENID, Okla. – A former Oklahoma mayor accused of identity theft is heading to prison.

In September, the Enid Police Department confirmed to KFOR that they were investigating former Enid mayor Ernst “Ernie” Currier.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, authorities first began investigating the allegations after a man said that his identity had been used to take out loans at Security National Bank.

Officials say a loan for $125,000 and another worth $145,000 were taken out using the victim’s name at Security National Bank. The victim told police that he never had a loan with SNB.

At the time, Currier was serving as the bank’s senior vice president of commercial lending.

Currier later admitted to using the man’s name to take out the loans, and even told the victim what he had done was illegal.

However, police ultimately learned that there were more victims.

In fact, officials with the Enid Police Department told the Enid News & Eagle that the case is 'believed to be the largest fraud investigation in Enid Police Department history.

Investigators determined that Currier had opened a total of 61 fraudulent loans over a 17 year period. In all, the loans were worth more than $6 million.

Currier was ultimately arrested and charged with 33 felonies including misapplication of funds, unlawful proceeds, false personation, second-degree forgery and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Ultimately, Currier waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to a plea deal.

On Tuesday, attorneys tell News 4 that Currier was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison, followed by 31 years of probation. His sentence also details that he pay over $1 million in restitution.