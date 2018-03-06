Former volunteer firefighter sentenced to 7 years in prison for arson

DURANT, Okla. – A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced to prison after accepting a plea deal in an arson case.

Officials say James Gregg, a now former volunteer with the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, would set fires and then respond to them as a firefighter.

“It’s pretty clear he set these fires and waited. And was supposedly one of the heroes who would put it out. He is, from what I understand now, a former firefighter for that district,” said Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Nabors.

Nabors told KXII that Gregg admitted to burning two pastures near the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department last year.

Gregg was ultimately charged with two counts of third-degree arson, and initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, KXII reports that Gregg accepted a plea deal earlier this week, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.