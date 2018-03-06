Grass fire in Oklahoma City consumes firework stands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters across the metro were busy dealing with several grass fires that were being fueled by the strong winds on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, the strong winds and dry conditions caused officials to issue a red flag warning for most of the state.

Fire crews warned that any fire that sparked could easily be spread because of the strong winds.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.W. 178th St. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

Fire crews said that a few firework stands were engulfed by the flames.

Fortunately, it seems like the stands were empty at the time of the blaze.

TAC 4 – Grass Fire – NW 178th / N. Macarthur Blvd. Assisting Deer Creek with this grass fire. There are a few firework stands fully involved. It does not appear that the stands have any fireworks inside them. We will continue to update. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 6, 2018