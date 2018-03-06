“I apologize to them,” Serial armed robber speaks about being shot by liquor store owner

TULSA, Okla. – A man who was shot multiple times while trying to rob a liquor store is now speaking about the alleged crime for the first time.

Last month, Tulsa police say 36-year-old Tyrone Lee walked into the Forest Acres Liquor store and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the mother and daughter who were working.

Surveillance video shows that Lee immediately goes to the register and grabs the cash. As he is walking out of the door, the family hit their security system, which is supposed to automatically lock all doors. In theory, the alleged thief would have been trapped between two glass doors.

However, the interior door didn’t shut fast enough.

After Lee went back into the store and pointed the gun at the women, they shot him multiple times.

“I wasn’t in my right mind. I wasn’t in my right mind ’cause I kind of don’t remember, but I kind of do, you know what I am saying?” Lee said.

After being released from the hospital, Lee was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on 10 counts of robbery with a firearm.

Lee says he found the sawed-off shotgun in a dumpster, and claims he never planned to anyone.

“I hate I can’t go back and change it. I just got to face it,” he told FOX 23.

The father of five says that he was on drugs and desperate.

“I was running out of gas, I had no cigarettes, my baby needed Pampers, I needed food,” he said.

Detectives say he robbed convenience stores, dollar stores and even an insurance agency in the weeks before he robbed the Forest Acres Liquor Store. Lee says that the liquor store was never really on his radar, and still isn’t sure why he did it.

“I was so scared, not just for myself but for them, because of what I put them through,” he said.

“I apologize to them, first of all. I apologize to my kids and I apologize to myself and ask God for forgiveness,” he added.