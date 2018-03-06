Judge orders defendants convicted of child sex trafficking to pay restitution

OKLAHOMA CITY – Five people who were convicted of child sex trafficking were ordered to serve prison time and pay restitution.

According to court records, in October 2014, Maurice Johnson recruited two teenagers and an adult female for sex trafficking.

As soon as the 14-year-old girl was “recruited,” Johnson told her to start calling phone numbers from the escort section of the Yellow Pages to find Tonya Gum, whom he knew as “Carmen.”

At the time, Gum operated at least 20 phone numbers listed in the escort section of the Oklahoma City Yellow Pages.

After the victims reached Gum, she arranged commercial sex transactions and Johnson would drive the girls to hotels, homes and commercial spaces.

After each commercial sex transaction, Gum met the girls at different locations in the metro to receive the proceeds, which Gum and Johnson split. They did not give any money to the victims they trafficked.

Johnson pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking in 2015, and he will serve 240 months in prison, while Gum pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking and will serve 48 months in prison.

Officials say three customers purchased sex with the children in October of 2014.

Last year, Trung Duong and William Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking, and both were sentenced to serve 24 months in prison.

Curtis Anthony was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking and child sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

On Monday, a judge amended the judgements and ordered all five defendants to pay $635,247 in restitution to the victims.

“Although the innocence of these children cannot be restored, we are pleased that the Court is holding the defendants responsible for paying for the future care and treatment caused by their crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Troester.