Manhunt underway for man who escaped custody in Seminole County; is "known to be violent"

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – A manhunt is underway for a man who escaped custody and is “known to be violent,” according to police.

The manhunt was in the area of Wrangler and Boren Blvd. in Seminole for David Wayne Johnson.

Tuesday evening, officials said they believed he left the Seminole area and was possibly going to the Harrah-Newalla area.

Police say he escaped from custody and is known to be violent.

Officials say anyone who is helping Johnson will be charged with felony charges.

If you see Johnson, call 911 immediately.