Metro man charged with first-degree rape

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been charged with first-degree rape, according to officials.

On December 9, 2017, police responded to an assisted living facility in northwest Oklahoma City where a 26-year-old woman said she had been raped.

The victim told police that after she finished using the restroom, Olushina Ogunduyile, 35, approached her and asked what she was doing.

That’s when he grabbed the victim by the wrist, forced her into a bathroom and raped her.

The victim said she told Ogunduyile “no” several times and that she also tried to hit him with her elbow.

Ogunduyile would not let the victim leave the bathroom and then slapped her on the face, and the told the victim she “wanted it.”

She told him to not hit her. Police say he then let her leave the bathroom after several minutes of blocking her from leaving.

The victim then received a phone call from a family member who could tell something was wrong and met the victim at the facility and then called police.

Ogunduyile was charged with first-degree rape Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, he had not yet been arrested.