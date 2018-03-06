‘Off Broadway’ closure of I-235 moves to early April

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a major project that was set to close a section of highway this weekend has been delayed.

This past weekend, Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews closed part of I-235 between 36th St. and I-44 as part of the ‘I-235 Off Broadway Project.’

Crews began work on the new 50th St. bridge, which is expected to open to the public this summer.

“We’re very excited again, thanking the residents, but also giving them some good news that that’s on track to open this summer so they don’t have to detour around to go from one side of I-35 to another,” Angier said.

Originally, the same stretch of highway was set to close from March 9 through March 12 to remove the old BNSF railroad bridge.

However, ODOT officials say this weekend’s closure has been canceled to allow more time to complete necessary coordination and construction work before removing the railroad bridge.

Organizers say the railroad expects to continue working on tasks to close out the old line through much of the week, which prevents the demolition work from continuing this weekend.

Instead, the closure has been rescheduled for early April.

Even once these closures are complete, I-235 will remain an active work zone through 2019.

The ‘I-235 Off Broadway Project’ will widen I-235 to six lanes, relieve flooding issues and straighten bends in the interstate near N.W. 50th St., alleviating some safety hazards.