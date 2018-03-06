Oklahoma City police hosting public meeting to discuss active threats

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say the community is invited to a program focusing on responding to potential threats.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is inviting the community to a program at Bethlehem Star Baptist Church on March 7 for an informative presentation to enhance preparedness for active threats.

Organizers say they will be discussing how the public should recognize potential threats, how to respond to threats and the consequences of an active threat incident.

Bethlehem Star Baptist Church is located at 2704 N.E. 24th St. in Oklahoma City.

The program is expected to last from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.