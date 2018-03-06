× Oklahoma Education Association sets deadline for lawmakers to fund teacher pay raises, education needs

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) has set a deadline for lawmakers to fund teacher pay raises and education needs. If that deadline is not met, they say schools will shut down.

The OEA executive director met with more than 200 superintendents from across the state Tuesday, and “the group came to a consensus: April 23 will be the deadline for lawmakers to fund pay raises and education needs.”



They say after that deadline, schools will shut down.

The OEA also surveyed members; 10,000 people responded with almost 80 percent supporting a shutdown of schools.

“The survey also showed that 75 percent, 76 percent of community members and parents are supportive of that school shutdown as well,” said Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association.