One killed in fiery crash on I-44 in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-44 in south Oklahoma City Tuesday.
Initial reports indicate three vehicles crashed on I-44 near S.W. 149th Street around noon.
The crash caused all three vehicles to catch on fire.
Officials say one person was killed in the accident.
It is unclear how many people were injured at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KFOR crews are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.