One killed in fiery crash on I-44 in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-44 in south Oklahoma City Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate three vehicles crashed on I-44 near S.W. 149th Street around noon.

The crash caused all three vehicles to catch on fire.

Officials say one person was killed in the accident.

It is unclear how many people were injured at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency crews working fatality accident on I-44 E just south of SW 149th. Highway at a standstill. @kfor pic.twitter.com/pszhs3ldMO — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) March 6, 2018

Avoid the area of SW 149th and I-44 as there is a fatality crash and fire at that location. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 6, 2018

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.