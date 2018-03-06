Police investigate threat made by Yukon High School student

YUKON, Okla. – Yukon police are investigating a threat made by a student at Yukon High School.

Yukon school officials say they were recently made aware of the threat directed at the school by the student.

School officials then notified law enforcement and followed school protocol in handling the threat.

No weapons were on school property and there was no imminent threat to student or staff safety.

“We cannot comment on individual student discipline, but all threats are taken seriously and we take all steps necessary to keep students and staff safe. Student and employee well-being is our first priority as we continue to provide a safe learning environment,” school officials said.

Law enforcement officials will now handle the investigation.