OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a bike from outside a fast-food restaurant.

Oklahoma City police released photos of a man who is accused of stealing a bicycle at the Braum’s store, located at 2001 N.W. 164th St.

The alleged suspect was captured on surveillance putting the bicycle into a van.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.