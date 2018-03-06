Police searching for suspect accused of robbing store at gunpoint, stealing hair extensions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Surveillance footage from a business in Oklahoma City is giving officers a little help identifying a suspect in a robbery case.

On March 2, officers were called to the Prestigious Hair Company following a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police that she was in the back of the business combing hair extensions when she felt a gun pressed against her head.

According to the police report, the alleged suspect said, “Do what I say and I won’t hurt you.” The alleged suspect ordered the victim to open the register and give him all the money and then lock the front door.

After the door was locked, the report states the suspect stole all of the hair extensions in the main part of the store along with the victim’s purse, phone and business phone.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, standing 5’8″ tall with a slim build. He was least seen wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans and a black beanie.

Now, authorities are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

If you know anything about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.