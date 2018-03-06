“She was too young,” Friends remember pregnant teen killed in crash

MILBURN, Okla. – Family members and friends are still in shock following the death of a 19-year-old.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Angela Taylor was driving her SUV on March 2 on Condon Rd. and turned in front of a semi-truck onto Hwy 78.

The semi-truck hit Taylor’s SUV and pinned it against a tree.

“She was too young,” said Heather Truett, Taylor’s former church youth leader.

Officials say Taylor, who was pregnant, was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she died on Saturday morning.

“She was always really good with kids and I think she would’ve been a great mom,” Truett told KXII.

Truett says Taylor was very caring and she will always hold a special place in her heart.

“There was just something different about Angela, I don’t know,” she said. “I connected with her in a way, I can’t explain it.”