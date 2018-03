TECUMSEH, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old woman.

Tecumseh police say Laquita Webster was last seen in Tecumseh city limits Tuesday around 5 p.m.

She is described as a white female who may be wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Police say she may be in a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma tag DXU439.

Officials say the tailgate has “Flex Fuel” on it.

If you see Webster or know her whereabouts, call police immediately.