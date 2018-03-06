Suspect accused of engaging in “sexually aggressive conversation and conduct” with women at UCO arrested

EDMOND, Okla. – The suspect accused engaging in “sexually aggressive conversation and conduct” with women at the University of Central Oklahoma was arrested Friday.

On February 28, an unidentified man approached multiple women in Chambers Library, and outside of the Education Building, and was seeking to engage them in sexual-related conversation.

Police say in one case, he is reported to have hugged and kissed one woman against her will.

UCO police officers arrested him early Friday morning and say he poses no ongoing threat to the community.

Police also say he was not a student at UCO.

If you were contacted by the suspect while on campus and have not reported it to police, call UCO Police at 405-974-2345.