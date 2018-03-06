“That’s all I want,” 16-year-old girl hoping to find loving family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 16-year-old Princess is a talented track runner and loves getting pampered.

She told us she has never visited a beach, but would love to one day, specifically in Hawaii.

"It's just beautiful there. I love it," Princess said.

When she's not working on her beauty regimen and dreaming of tropical places, Princess enjoys being social.

"I go swimming and play with my friends,” Princess said.

While she's enjoying 10th grade with her friends right now, she'd like to go to college after high school and someday become an obstetrician.

"I don't know. I just like kids,” Princess said.

Princess would like to have younger siblings one day. She also wants an older sibling, but said it's okay if she doesn't get either, as long as she finds a loving home.

"I mean, any family who will love me. That's all I want," Princess said.

And, it's something she hasn't had in the seven years she's been under DHS custody.

"Respect. Just anything a mom and dad will give a child,” Princess said.

Respect, stability and a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

