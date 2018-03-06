× Thunder Rocked By Rockets, Fall 122-112 In Second Meeting

In their second meeting of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder could not find an answer to the streaking Rockets.

Houston arrived at Chesapeake Energy Arena riding a 15 game win streak, and the Thunder would not be the team to snap it. 19 points from Carmelo Anthony in the first half kept the Thunder in the game early, but OKC trailed by nine at half and were not able to generate the stops or shots to keep up with the Rockets.

Russell Westbrook finished with 32 points, but also nine turnovers.

Chris Paul was hot from downtown, shooting 5-6 from beyond the arc and leading Houston with 25 points.

The Thunder fall to 37-29 and will look to bounce back against Phoenix at home on Thursday.