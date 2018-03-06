× Two arrested in Edmond shooting that left one person injured

EDMOND, Okla. – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near 15th and Kelley.

According to police, the victim called 911 and told officers the suspect shot him several times.

Police say the victim was shot in the abdomen and foot and taken to the hospital.

Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department says the victim underwent surgery Tuesday morning and is expected to survive.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Edmond police say they will release the names Wednesday.

Both suspects face shooting with intent to kill charges.

“We anticipate more charges to come as the investigation progresses,” Wagnon said.